 
menu
Friday, February 23, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles keeps Prince Harry out of 'secret' succession plans

King Charles' succession planning has begun and doesn't involve Prince Harry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 23, 2024

King Charles succession planning has begun and doesnt involve Prince Harry
King Charles' succession planning has begun and doesn't involve Prince Harry 

Prince Harry is being kept far away from King Charles succession plans as “no one trusts” him in the Firm.

King Charles’ cancer was reportedly discovered in the early stages. However royal expert Tom Quinn believes that it may be more serious, since succession planning for the king has already begun, and the Prince of Wales is at the heart of it.

"Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now,” he told The Mirror.

He continued: “Officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe.”

Prince Harry deepened the rift between him and the royals when he wrote his memoir Spare and called them out for mistreatment. Tom says the royals are afraid to include him in succession planning as he may “run straight to the media.”

Read more: Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry

He added: "Succession planning is highly secret and no one trusts Harry to be part of it for the simple reason that if he feels in any way slighted or not given what he feels he deserves he will run straight to the media." 

'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia
'RHOA' star Porsha Williams parts ways with Simon Guobadia
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Prince William at ‘daggers drawn' with ‘unstable' Prince Harry
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross' video
Taylor Swift excites fans with shocking news: 'The Albatross'
Prince Harry's belief that ‘rules don't apply to him' could cost US visa
Prince Harry's belief that ‘rules don't apply to him' could cost US visa
James Bond actress dies at age 80
James Bond actress dies at age 80
Cillian Murphy reveals bizarre ‘Oppenheimer' incident that led to injury: Watch video
Cillian Murphy reveals bizarre ‘Oppenheimer' incident that led to injury: Watch
King Charles gets emotional for THIS reason after cancer diagnosis
King Charles gets emotional for THIS reason after cancer diagnosis
Angelina Jolie debuts stunning transformation as Brad Pitt divorce nears end: See pics
Angelina Jolie debuts stunning transformation as Brad Pitt divorce nears end: See pics
Princess Anne receives praises as she continues royal duties
Princess Anne receives praises as she continues royal duties
Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with cancer stricken King Charles
Inside Kate Middleton's special bond with cancer stricken King Charles
Meghan Markle fears for her career amid reignited debate over her, Harry's royal title video
Meghan Markle fears for her career amid reignited debate over her, Harry's royal title
Bianca Cenosri rocks edgy new look as she supports Kanye West's ‘Vultures 1': See pics
Bianca Cenosri rocks edgy new look as she supports Kanye West's ‘Vultures 1': See pics