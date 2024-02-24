 
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift fans offered rare job opportunity in London museum

The Victoria and Albert Museum put out job vacancies for 'superfan advisors'

Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Taylor Swift fans offered rare job opportunity in London museum
Taylor Swift fans offered rare job opportunity in London museum

A famous museum in London is looking to hire Taylor Swift fans for a unique job role.

The Victoria and Albert Museum put an ad for “a Taylor Swift superfan” as they are looking to promote Swiftie fan culture ahead of the European leg of Eras Tour which will begin on May 9.

The V&A, named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, overall put out five job vacancies for “superfan advisor” roles as other opportunities include expertise in emojis, crocs, tufting, and drags.

“Are you an encyclopedia of Emojis? A connoisseur of Crocs? The most studious Swiftie? A tufting trailblazer? Or even a Drag devotee? If you’re into it, it’s in the V&A,” reads the job advertisement on the website.

The five selected “superfan advisors” will be assisting museum curators in bringing together art, design and cultural collections.

The museum’s director Dr. Tristram told The Guardian that they want to celebrate diversity.

“These new advisory roles will help us discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A, as well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today,” he said.

