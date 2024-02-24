King Charles snubs Prince Harry as monarch plans for his succession

Prince Harry has expressed his desire to serve his father King Charles following monarch's cancer diagnosis

Britain’s King Charles has reportedly snubbed his younger son Prince Harry as he is planning for his succession, a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to the Mirror UK, royal author Tom Quinn, however, claimed that Prince William is at the heart of succession plans which are being kept "highly secret."

He told the publication King Charles started work on plans for his succession as his cancer is "more dangerous than we have been led to believe."

The royal expert went on saying, "Succession planning is highly secret and no one trusts Harry to be part of it for the simple reason that if he feels in any way slighted or not given what he feels he deserves he will run straight to the media."

Tom Quinn’s claims came days after Prince Harry expressed his desire to serve the King following his cancer diagnosis.

An insider recently told the Page Six: "I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no, I think he would try."

But the source added: "I don't think it's something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own."