 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton eager to return to royal duties amid Prince Harry's plan to serve King Charles

Kate Middleton is currently recuperating at home following her abdominal surgery

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Kate Middleton eager to return to royal duties amid Prince Harrys plan to serve King Charles
Kate Middleton eager to return to royal duties amid Prince Harry's plan to serve King Charles

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to be keen to return to royal duties amid brother-in-law Prince Harry’s desire to serve King Charles and the monarchy following her abdominal surgery.

This has been disclosed by a royal source while speaking to In Touch Weekly.

Read More: Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim' despite having great potential as a royal

Sharing a major update on the future queen’s health, a palace insider told the publication, Kate didn’t anticipate how difficult it would be to get back on her feet. “She wants to get back to work.”

The source went on saying, Kate Middleton is doing her best to take it easy.

The insider said, “Kate was told her recovery could take a few months and that she would not be up and around until at least Easter.

“She had delicate surgery and she’s trying to follow doctor’s orders to let it heal and not doing anything that would agitate the area.”

Also Read: King Charles planning for his succession: 'highly secret'

“On one hand, it’s been nice to rest, but having to sit by and watch others do her work has been frustrating,” the insider claimed.

Tom Cruise ‘still in touch' with Elsina Khayrova after ‘cooling things down'
Tom Cruise ‘still in touch' with Elsina Khayrova after ‘cooling things down'
Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim' despite having great potential as a royal
Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim' despite having great potential as a royal
King Charles snubs Prince Harry as monarch plans for his succession video
King Charles snubs Prince Harry as monarch plans for his succession
Royal fans react to King Charles 'highly secret' succession plans
Royal fans react to King Charles 'highly secret' succession plans
King Charles planning for his succession: 'highly secret'
King Charles planning for his succession: 'highly secret'
Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez to tone down her ‘provocative' style sense
Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez to tone down her ‘provocative' style sense
King Charles receives sweet advice related to Prince Harry amid abdication plans video
King Charles receives sweet advice related to Prince Harry amid abdication plans
Meghan Markle to share ‘stories from her own life' in new podcast
Meghan Markle to share ‘stories from her own life' in new podcast
Royal family shares new video of King Charles
Royal family shares new video of King Charles
Taylor Swift makes a cancer patient's dream come true
Taylor Swift makes a cancer patient's dream come true
'Young Sheldon' star wells up breaking silence on final season video
'Young Sheldon' star wells up breaking silence on final season
Ryan Gosling set to rock the Oscar's stage with 'I'm Just Ken' performance
Ryan Gosling set to rock the Oscar's stage with 'I'm Just Ken' performance