Kate Middleton is currently recuperating at home following her abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton eager to return to royal duties amid Prince Harry's plan to serve King Charles

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is said to be keen to return to royal duties amid brother-in-law Prince Harry’s desire to serve King Charles and the monarchy following her abdominal surgery.



This has been disclosed by a royal source while speaking to In Touch Weekly.

Sharing a major update on the future queen’s health, a palace insider told the publication, Kate didn’t anticipate how difficult it would be to get back on her feet. “She wants to get back to work.”

The source went on saying, Kate Middleton is doing her best to take it easy.

The insider said, “Kate was told her recovery could take a few months and that she would not be up and around until at least Easter.

“She had delicate surgery and she’s trying to follow doctor’s orders to let it heal and not doing anything that would agitate the area.”

“On one hand, it’s been nice to rest, but having to sit by and watch others do her work has been frustrating,” the insider claimed.