Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim’ despite having great potential as a royal

Meghan Markle was looking for a way out of royal family since the beginning, claims expert

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been accused of looking for a way out of the Royal family since the beginning by a royal expert.

Hailing the mother-of-two for her talent, Valentine Low told The Sun that Meghan could have set an example as a royal but she chose to play victim.

Low said, "I think she got stuck in. What was amazing was on the day that the engagement was announced, she gave a television interview.”

"She talked about wanting to take on Commonwealth roles,” Low said before noting how she aspired to be a representative for communities of color across British territories while working on Suits.

"She'd been well-briefed and was perfectly happy to spout her brief on air about what the future might be for her," Low added.

The expert continued: "She did some very interesting things. The enthusiasm with which she embraced the Grenfell community kitchen and suggested they make a cookbook was amazing, of course.”

“It flew off the shelves all around the world. She brought a lot of energy and a fresh approach to the whole royal thing."

During her time as a working royal, Meghan brought some changes to the royal family, but she had a hard time dealing with what it meant to be part of it.

"But I also know that for all the great potential she showed, if you talk to people on the inside they believe rightly or wrongly that she was constantly casting herself as a victim," said the expert.

"Saying 'You don't want me, you think I'm going to fail, I'm not welcome really.’ It's as if, they believe, she was looking for a way out from the very beginning.”