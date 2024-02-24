 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim' despite having great potential as a royal

Meghan Markle was looking for a way out of royal family since the beginning, claims expert

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim’ despite having great potential as a royal
Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim’ despite having great potential as a royal

Meghan Markle showed great potential as a working royal after tying the knot with Prince Harry; however, she always portrayed herself as a “victim.”

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been accused of looking for a way out of the Royal family since the beginning by a royal expert.

Hailing the mother-of-two for her talent, Valentine Low told The Sun that Meghan could have set an example as a royal but she chose to play victim.

Low said, "I think she got stuck in. What was amazing was on the day that the engagement was announced, she gave a television interview.”

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle to share ‘stories from her own life' in new podcast

"She talked about wanting to take on Commonwealth roles,” Low said before noting how she aspired to be a representative for communities of color across British territories while working on Suits.

"She'd been well-briefed and was perfectly happy to spout her brief on air about what the future might be for her," Low added.

The expert continued: "She did some very interesting things. The enthusiasm with which she embraced the Grenfell community kitchen and suggested they make a cookbook was amazing, of course.”

“It flew off the shelves all around the world. She brought a lot of energy and a fresh approach to the whole royal thing."

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle meets with Oprah's executive as she eyes new Hollywood gigs

During her time as a working royal, Meghan brought some changes to the royal family, but she had a hard time dealing with what it meant to be part of it.

"But I also know that for all the great potential she showed, if you talk to people on the inside they believe rightly or wrongly that she was constantly casting herself as a victim," said the expert.

"Saying 'You don't want me, you think I'm going to fail, I'm not welcome really.’ It's as if, they believe, she was looking for a way out from the very beginning.”

King Charles snubs Prince Harry as monarch plans for his succession video
King Charles snubs Prince Harry as monarch plans for his succession
Royal fans react to King Charles 'highly secret' succession plans
Royal fans react to King Charles 'highly secret' succession plans
King Charles planning for his succession: 'highly secret'
King Charles planning for his succession: 'highly secret'
Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez to tone down her ‘provocative' style sense
Ben Affleck wants Jennifer Lopez to tone down her ‘provocative' style sense
King Charles receives sweet advice related to Prince Harry amid abdication plans video
King Charles receives sweet advice related to Prince Harry amid abdication plans
Meghan Markle to share ‘stories from her own life' in new podcast
Meghan Markle to share ‘stories from her own life' in new podcast
Royal family shares new video of King Charles
Royal family shares new video of King Charles
Taylor Swift makes a cancer patient's dream come true
Taylor Swift makes a cancer patient's dream come true
'Young Sheldon' star wells up breaking silence on final season video
'Young Sheldon' star wells up breaking silence on final season
Ryan Gosling set to rock the Oscar's stage with 'I'm Just Ken' performance
Ryan Gosling set to rock the Oscar's stage with 'I'm Just Ken' performance
Emma Stone makes shock admission about 'anxiety'
Emma Stone makes shock admission about 'anxiety'
Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman's romance upsets SAG-AFTRA?
Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman's romance upsets SAG-AFTRA?