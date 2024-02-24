King Charles is facing calls to abdicate as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment

King Charles won't abdicate for Prince William: 'He will serve until impossible'

Britain’s King Charles will not abdicate the throne for his son Prince William amid ongoing cancer treatment, royal fans believe.

The royal fans have raised their voice after an expert claimed King Charles is said to be planning for the succession of his heir Prince William, however the plans are being kept "highly secret."

Commenting on the Daily Express UK report titled “King Charles puts plans for succession in place” a fan said “It only makes sense that Charles is making plans for succession after all this is not the way that he wished to start off the year.

“His mother had made her plans before she was 70... it is not a sign of anything it is just smart judgement.”

Reacting to this comment, another fan advised the King, “Good time to abdicate.”

Sharing the views on King Charles abdication, the third fan said, “No he won't abdicate. He's King not fickle and worried about your or my feelings. He will serve until impossible to or dies.”

King Charles has been facing growing calls to abdicate following his surgery and cancer diagnosis last month.