 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry's real intention behind peacemaking with Royal family revealed

Prince Harry reportedly offered King Charles to resume his Royal duties to help him amid cancer

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, February 24, 2024

File Footage 

Prince Harry has been accused of having a “secret” intention behind ending rift with the Royal family, an expert has revealed. 

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is said to have offered King Charles his help in running the monarchy with a permanent “part-time” role in the Royal family.

He even told Good Morning America that he is willing to make as many trips to UK as he wants to see his father King Charles while expressing his love for his family.

But the real intention behind him portraying himself as a “peacemaker" is to get publicity as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, struggle amid plummeting popularity.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim' despite having great potential as a royal

Speaking on the matter, Tom Quinn told The Mirror, "Harry likes to see himself as good in a crisis, as a peacemaker – the whole Meghan and Harry project has been to some extent built on the idea that Meghan and Harry can soothe the world's troubles.”

"It might be wild egotistical self-aggrandisement but Meghan has encouraged Harry to think he can change the world for the better so he is now convinced that he can be big enough and mature enough to heal the rifts with his family,” he added.

“But this will only last until the over-sensitive Harry feels he is once again being treated as the spare," the expert claimed.

Quinn went on to share something he learned from Prince William’s friend. "Having enjoyed huge publicity for creating family rifts he [Harry] now wants to enjoy huge publicity for being the family peacemaker.”

“But it just won't wash,” he added. “No one is going to fall for it."

Sabrina Carpenter sings praises of Taylor Swift after Eras tour duet together
Sabrina Carpenter sings praises of Taylor Swift after Eras tour duet together
Prince William fears Prince Harry will steal his thunder if he returns to Royal family video
Prince William fears Prince Harry will steal his thunder if he returns to Royal family
King Charles, Prince William relationship moved to 'different level' video
King Charles, Prince William relationship moved to 'different level'
Kanye West calls himself an alien in interview alongside Bianca Censori video
Kanye West calls himself an alien in interview alongside Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian brings platinum hair back in stunning photos
Kim Kardashian brings platinum hair back in stunning photos
Brad Pitt makes major move amid Ines De Ramon romance
Brad Pitt makes major move amid Ines De Ramon romance
King Charles won't abdicate for Prince William: 'He will serve until impossible'
King Charles won't abdicate for Prince William: 'He will serve until impossible'
Kate Middleton eager to return to royal duties amid Prince Harry's plan to serve King Charles
Kate Middleton eager to return to royal duties amid Prince Harry's plan to serve King Charles
Tom Cruise ‘still in touch' with Elsina Khayrova after ‘cooling things down'
Tom Cruise ‘still in touch' with Elsina Khayrova after ‘cooling things down'
Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim' despite having great potential as a royal
Meghan Markle chose to play ‘victim' despite having great potential as a royal
King Charles snubs Prince Harry as monarch plans for his succession video
King Charles snubs Prince Harry as monarch plans for his succession
Royal fans react to King Charles 'highly secret' succession plans
Royal fans react to King Charles 'highly secret' succession plans