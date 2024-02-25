Prince Harry has just taken the world by surprise after diverging his path from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is ‘moving away' from Meghan Markle

Experts believe Prince Harry’s step back from couple work has sparked a frenzy over his ‘divergence’.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

The expert began her thoughts by saying, “The start of 2023 saw Harry release his super-sized serve of feelings, Spare and undertake the attendant publicity onslaught solo, but hey.”

“It was his tale, his truth, his journey,” essentially.

At the time “Meghan going AWOL from his side seemed like a temporary recalibration” even, the expert noted in her piece.

“But then came … the diverging” because “the last nine months have seen Harry and Meghan drift off on different work paths, with the duchess joining the books of the biggest of Hollywood whales, agents WME in April and” hypothetically “Harry learning how to fix a shed” in the eyes of the author.

For those unversed, this comes a number of months after it was revealed that “their Spotify deal is long since dead and buried and their Netflix deal is looking increasingly like it’s about to get its last rites."