Meghan Markle and her father became estranged in 2018 days before her wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle snubs father Thomas Markle with latest move?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has seemingly snubbed her estranged father Thomas Markle as she and Prince Harry launched their new website.



The royal couple launched the new website, replacing with their Archewell foundation’s site, recently.

Read More: Royal expert reacts to Donald Trump's remarks about Prince Harry

Meghan has yet again seemingly dropped her family (Thomas Markle) surname. She does not use ‘Markle’ apparently anywhere on the website.

Even, in her profile and about description, she does not use Markle as family surname.

The about section reads: “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is shaping the future through business and philanthropy.”

The profile section reads: “Born and raised in Southern California, Meghan attended Los Angeles based all-girls Catholic School, Immaculate Heart."

However, Meghan continues to use royal title the ‘Duchess of Sussex.’



The profile further reads: “In 2018, Meghan married Prince Harry, becoming The Duchess of Sussex.”

According to Vogue, Meghan first dropped using her last name publicly when she and Harry launched their Archewell foundation website.

The publication says in its report titled: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, Has Dropped Her Last Name Markle” on January 6, 2021 that Meghan Markle may no longer be using her last name publicly.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'problem' can only be solve by King Charles 'weapon'

The report claimed the dropping of her family surname was spotted in the description of Archewell Audio, which is the podcast launched by her and Prince Harry on Spotify.

The about section of the podcast reads: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, present Archewell Audio, only on Spotify. Follow for updates.”

Meghan and her father became estranged in 2018 days before her wedding to Prince Harry when Thomas Markle allegedly staged paparazzi photos with a British tabloid and, according to the Duchess, he lied to her about talking to the press.