Sunday, February 25, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Royal expert reacts to Donald Trump's remarks about Prince Harry

Donald Trump said about Prince Harry: "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable"

Sunday, February 25, 2024

Royal expert reacts to Donald Trump's remarks about Prince Harry

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her views over former US President Donald Trump's remarks about the Duke of Sussex.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the royal author said: “Whatever you think of Donald Trump and his way of criticising individuals, he hugely respected the late Queen Elizabeth.”

Read More: Prince Harry is ‘moving away' from Meghan Markle

Angela also shared Trump’s remarks about Harry.

“This is his view of Prince Harry: "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," she further tweeted.

Earlier, Donald Trump said Harry will be “on his own” if he wins a second term this year after claiming the Duke of Sussex “betrayed the Queen”.

The former president made these remarks while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'problem' can only be solve by King Charles 'weapon'

Trump also accused that the Biden administration had been "too gracious" to Harry since he moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

