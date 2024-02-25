Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title amid King Charles latest statement

Prince Harry recently visited King Charles without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet in Britain

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get new title as King Charles issues latest statement

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dubbed nothing more than "social influencers" by US journalist Lee Cohen.



Speaking to GB News, Lee Cohen talked about the popularity of the California-based royal couple.

He said, "Despite their lofty rebranding and invented accomplishments without royal status, Harry and his wife are nothing more than social influencers.”

"Hollywood execs have said it themselves. Agent Jerry Zimmer famously proclaimed them 'talentless'."

The royal expert went on saying, "Then there was the other episode where the Spotify execs called them Grifters and that will stick with them forever because it is just so appropriate. But after their fall from grace with the streaming platforms.

"But in America, they are now jokes from everything from cartoons to comedians."

Lee Cohen further claimed, "But in fact, they have broken themselves through their transparent treachery that Brits have long known and Americans have finally woken up to.”

US journalist Lee Cohen made these remarks about Meghan and Harry following King Charles latest statement, marking two years of conflict in Ukraine.