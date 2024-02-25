Donald Trump warned, “I wouldn't protect him [Prince Harry]. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me"

Prince Harry issued fresh warning in US amid rift with royal family

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been issued a fresh warning in US as he plans royal return following King Charles cancer diagnosis amid his rift with the royal family.



The warning has been issued by former US President Donald Trump saying Harry will be “on his own” if he wins a second term this year after claiming the Duke of Sussex “betrayed the Queen”.

Read More: Royal expert reacts to Donald Trump's remarks about Prince Harry

Trump warned, “I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

The former president went on saying that the Biden administration had been "too gracious" to Harry since he moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, adding that the US government was 'protecting Harry' in the visa battle.

Donald Trump’s remarks about Prince Harry came days after the royal expressed his desire to serve his father King Charles and the monarchy following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 2024 rebrand brings back ‘grifter' label

Also, in an interview with the Good Morning America, Harry said: “American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but isn't something that's a high priority for me right now.”