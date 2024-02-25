How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining Kate Middleton?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are trying their best to keep Kate Middleton entertained

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are reportedly trying their best to keep their mother Kate Middleton entertained as the Princess of Wales is recuperating from abdominal surgery.



A source has disclosed to In Touch Weekly, “The children are helping with chores and cooking.

“They’re reading Kate their favorite stories and bringing her tea. They’re trying their best to keep her entertained.”

A similar report by Marie Claire, per Good To Know, claimed Prince William and his three children especially Princess Charlotte are 'going overboard' and 'doting' on Kate Middleton as she rests.

The publication quoted a source revealing “They’re all going overboard to make sure she feels comfortable.

“Their house is filled with Kate’s favourite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks. The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage.”

The insider went on claiming while all the children have reportedly been 'telling Kate stories, bringing tea, and making her soup,' Princess Charlotte in particular has gone above and beyond to treat her mother.

The younger princess even arranged a spa day, the source claimed.

Earlier, a health expert claimed that Kate Middleton is handling her "recuperation process with tenacity" at Adelaide Cottage after abdominal surgery.