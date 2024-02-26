 
menu
Monday, February 26, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's royal return completely ruled out?

Prince Harry has expressed his desire to serve King Charles and the monarchy

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 26, 2024

Prince Harrys royal return completely ruled out?
Prince Harry's royal return completely ruled out?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has expressed his desire to part-time return to royal duties and serve his father King Charles and the monarchy following the King’s cancer diagnosis.

However, a royal expert has claimed that Harry's chances of returning to royal duties have been dashed following his criticism on two senior royals in his memoir Spare.

Read More: Prince William sends clear warning to King Charles amid abdication rumours

In his bombshell memoir Spare, released in January last year, Prince Harry took particular aim at his brother Prince William and stepmother Camilla.

Speaking to The Sun, royal expert Valentine Low said that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have said "so many things about William, about Camilla, about his own father" that any kind of return seems unbelievable.

The royal expert added: "Prince Charles as he was then was absolutely behind that. It's not as if the Royal Family was divided in their views."

Another royal expert Katie Nicholl, citing royal insider, claimed: "The idea of Harry coming back to the UK to carry out engagements on behalf of the King is highly, highly unlikely.”

Also Read: Kate Middleton health update: Princess of Wales clearly enjoying her restful days

The insider told Katie, "There is a carefully mapped out contingency plan in place if the king is unable to carry out public-facing engagements over the coming months, and none of these involve Prince Harry."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle changed brand strategy wins people's hearts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle changed brand strategy wins people's hearts
Prince Harry is ‘not forgivable' after unleashing betrayal on King Charles' Firm
Prince Harry is ‘not forgivable' after unleashing betrayal on King Charles' Firm
Florence Pugh breaks silence about upcoming romance film
Florence Pugh breaks silence about upcoming romance film
Prince William sends clear warning to King Charles amid abdication rumours video
Prince William sends clear warning to King Charles amid abdication rumours
Kate Middleton health update: Princess of Wales clearly enjoying her restful days
Kate Middleton health update: Princess of Wales clearly enjoying her restful days
Prince Harry's to go to trial over drug use Spare testimony? Lawyer reacts
Prince Harry's to go to trial over drug use Spare testimony? Lawyer reacts
Prince Harry's desperate to remind the world of ‘who he is'
Prince Harry's desperate to remind the world of ‘who he is'
Prince Harry's true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Prince Harry's true feelings about King Charles abdication laid bare
Meghan Markle accused of taking advantage of Kate Middleton's health scare video
Meghan Markle accused of taking advantage of Kate Middleton's health scare
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally make Kate Middleton and William happy video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally make Kate Middleton and William happy
Britney Spears' supportive message for Janet Jackson a diss at Justin Timberlake?
Britney Spears' supportive message for Janet Jackson a diss at Justin Timberlake?
King Charles makes another major decision amid succession plans video
King Charles makes another major decision amid succession plans