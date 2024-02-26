Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is also handling her "recuperation process with tenacity", a health expert has claimed

Kate Middleton health update: Princess of Wales clearly enjoying her restful days

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly clearly enjoying her restful days as she is recuperating from her abdominal surgery at Adelaide Cottage.



According to a report by Marie Claire, the future queen is clearly enjoying her restful days with family including husband Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The insider told the outlet, "She’s secretly kind of enjoying the downtime.”

The royal source further said Kate Middleton is 'reading and streaming her guilty pleasure shows, like Bridgerton and The Kardashians.'

It comes amid reports George, Charlotte and Louis are trying their best to keep their mother Kate Middleton entertained as she is recuperating.

A source told In Touch Weekly, “The children are helping with chores and cooking.

“They’re reading Kate their favorite stories and bringing her tea. They’re trying their best to keep her entertained.”

Meanwhile, a health expert has claimed that Kate Middleton is handling her "recuperation process with tenacity."