 
menu
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles likely to bring Prince William, Harry families closer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children are expected to meet King Charles during UK visit in May

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

King Charles likely to bring Prince William, Harry families closer

Britain’s King Charles is expected to bring his estranged sons Prince William and Harry’s families closer together as the Duke of Sussex is planning a UK return.

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly planning to return to Britain in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Read More: Meghan Markle planning 'Zoom meetings' before bringing kids to UK

Harry is expected to arrive with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who have not seen King Charles and other members of the royal family since late Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

The OK magazine, citing a source, reported: “Harry is very keen for his entire family to join him… It’s important for him that they show a united front and focus on building bridges with the rest of the Royal Family.”

Also Read: Prince William cannot 'cope' with Prince Harry pressure amid 'work load'

The insider added, “The couple know they won’t be able to repair things with the Prince and Princess of Wales just yet, but there is hope that the King will be able to bring the families closer together.”

Prince Harry leaves King Charles super excited over Archie and Lilibet UK return video
Prince Harry leaves King Charles super excited over Archie and Lilibet UK return
Angelina Jolie still dictates terms of Brad Pitt's life amid Ines De Ramon romance video
Angelina Jolie still dictates terms of Brad Pitt's life amid Ines De Ramon romance
Hilary Duff arranges a fancy tea party for kids: See pics
Hilary Duff arranges a fancy tea party for kids: See pics
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'irony' as Prince William gets Hollywood limelight
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'irony' as Prince William gets Hollywood limelight
Meghan Markle planning 'Zoom meetings' before bringing kids to UK
Meghan Markle planning 'Zoom meetings' before bringing kids to UK
Meghan Markle claims on Prince Harry with THIS gesture: Expert
Meghan Markle claims on Prince Harry with THIS gesture: Expert
'Saltburn' mansion owner is done with trespassers: 'It's quite weird!'
'Saltburn' mansion owner is done with trespassers: 'It's quite weird!'
Prince Harry feels 'lost' when media 'ignores' him, says expert
Prince Harry feels 'lost' when media 'ignores' him, says expert
Brad Pitt 'loves to date' Ines de Ramon despite their NDA deal
Brad Pitt 'loves to date' Ines de Ramon despite their NDA deal
Prince William cannot 'cope' with Prince Harry pressure amid 'work load'
Prince William cannot 'cope' with Prince Harry pressure amid 'work load'
'Beef' season 2 might see Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal's reunion?
'Beef' season 2 might see Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal's reunion?
Why Prince Harry is turning to 'government' to bring Meghan Markle back in UK
Why Prince Harry is turning to 'government' to bring Meghan Markle back in UK