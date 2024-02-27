Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children are expected to meet King Charles during UK visit in May

King Charles likely to bring Prince William, Harry families closer

Britain’s King Charles is expected to bring his estranged sons Prince William and Harry’s families closer together as the Duke of Sussex is planning a UK return.



Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly planning to return to Britain in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Read More: Meghan Markle planning 'Zoom meetings' before bringing kids to UK

Harry is expected to arrive with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who have not seen King Charles and other members of the royal family since late Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

The OK magazine, citing a source, reported: “Harry is very keen for his entire family to join him… It’s important for him that they show a united front and focus on building bridges with the rest of the Royal Family.”

Also Read: Prince William cannot 'cope' with Prince Harry pressure amid 'work load'

The insider added, “The couple know they won’t be able to repair things with the Prince and Princess of Wales just yet, but there is hope that the King will be able to bring the families closer together.”