Prince Harry has just been accused of trying ‘a little too hard’ to stay connected to the institution he keeps ‘putting down’

Prince Harry accused of ‘trying too hard’ to associate with King Charles

Prince Harry has just been called out for attempting to work ‘too hard’ when it comes to building associations with King Charles.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Josh Rom.

He touched on things during one of his most recent interviews with Sky News Australia.

During the course of that chat Rom referenced the couple’s Sussex.com rebrand and pointed out how its being seen for “exactly what it is.”

Read More: King Charles likely to bring Prince William, Harry families closer

Not to mention, “The 'grifter' word comes to mind with this because this is them trying to keep in with this institution in some way, shape or form,” he also added.

Before concluding he also doubled down on things and admitted, “Let's be honest, that's the only way in which they're going to retain relevancy and, you know, the only reason why people pay them any sort of attention is because of the role which this institution provided for them.”