Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Palace clears the air out over Kate Middleton coma conspiracy theory

Palace has been updating the royal fans about the health of Kate Middleton following her abdominal surgery

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton sparked conspiracy theories related to her health following her planned abdominal surgery last month.

Palace has been updating the royal fans about the health of the future queen following her surgery as she has been recuperating at Adelaide Cottage.

The major coma conspiracy theory started circulated on social media after a Spanish journalist claimed that the future queen’s life, “was in great danger” and that doctors had to save her life.

According to the Times of London, per Daily Beast, Spanish journalist Concha Calleja had claimed on the TV program that the Princess of Wales life was in “great danger” and that she was put into an induced coma.

Now, as Prince William pulled out of a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, at the eleventh hour, citing “personal” reasons, royal fans have expressed concerns over Kate Middleton’s health and the coma theory has resurfaced yet again.

Amid these concerns, Kensington Palace issued a statement saying "Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well."

Meanwhile, the Kate's team told Newsweek that the coma claim was "ludicrous and not fact-checked by Kensington Palace."

Earlier, a palace insider had also dismissed coma claims and dubbed these as “total nonsense,” and “fundamentally, totally made-up.”

