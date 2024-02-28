King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment and Kate Middleton is recuperating from abdominal surgery

Royal family faces another 'very sad blow' amid Kate Middleton, King Charles health woes

Britain’s royal family has dealt another ‘very sad blow’ amid King Charles cancer treatment and Kate Middleton recovery from abdominal surgery, according to Piers Morgan.



Piers Morgan was reacting to sad demise of Thomas Kingston, son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Morgan shared a throwback photo of Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor, and wrote: “BREAKING NEWS: Buckingham Palace has announced that Thomas Kingston – husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor – has died aged just 45.”

According to reports, Thomas Kingston was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.

Morgan dubbed the death of Kingston another ‘very sad blow’ for the Royal Family.

According to royal expert Richard Palmer, in a statement the immediate family of Thomas Kingston had said: “Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

The fresh blow for the royal family came as King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment while his beloved daughter-in-law is recuperating from abdominal surgery.