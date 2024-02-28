Kensington Palace issued a statement saying, "Princess of Wales [Kate Middleton], who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well"

When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?

A health expert has shared details related to Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s health and revealed when she will be back performing her royal duties.



Speaking to GB News, Dr James Thompson, a consultant psychologist said: "Depending on the success of her [Kate Middleton] recovery and how confident she is feeling at this time, this will determine when she is back performing her royal duties.”

The medical expert went on to say, "With a swift recovery, we expect to see Kate back to her usual duties relatively soon, back meeting the general public and her usual royal engagements.

"However, this most likely will not include travelling outside the UK in the early stages."

The health expert's remarks came a day after palace issued major update on Kate Middleton’s health as Prince William pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece.

Kensington Palace issued a statement saying "Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well."