 
menu
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?

Kensington Palace issued a statement saying, "Princess of Wales [Kate Middleton], who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well"

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?
When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?

A health expert has shared details related to Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s health and revealed when she will be back performing her royal duties.

Speaking to GB News, Dr James Thompson, a consultant psychologist said: "Depending on the success of her [Kate Middleton] recovery and how confident she is feeling at this time, this will determine when she is back performing her royal duties.”

Read More: Palace clears the air out over Kate Middleton coma conspiracy theory

The medical expert went on to say, "With a swift recovery, we expect to see Kate back to her usual duties relatively soon, back meeting the general public and her usual royal engagements.

"However, this most likely will not include travelling outside the UK in the early stages."

The health expert's remarks came a day after palace issued major update on Kate Middleton’s health as Prince William pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece.

Also Read: Anti-monarchy group breaks silence on Prince Andrew's latest public appearance

Kensington Palace issued a statement saying "Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well."

Prince Harry receives disappointing news from Britain amid royal return plans
Prince Harry receives disappointing news from Britain amid royal return plans
Adam Sandler breaks silence on Lorne Michaels SNL exit rumors
Adam Sandler breaks silence on Lorne Michaels SNL exit rumors
Palace clears the air out over Kate Middleton coma conspiracy theory
Palace clears the air out over Kate Middleton coma conspiracy theory
Anti-monarchy group breaks silence on Prince Andrew's latest public appearance
Anti-monarchy group breaks silence on Prince Andrew's latest public appearance
Royal experts react to Prince William's latest move as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery
Royal experts react to Prince William's latest move as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery
Royal family faces another 'very sad blow' amid Kate Middleton, King Charles health woes video
Royal family faces another 'very sad blow' amid Kate Middleton, King Charles health woes
Sarah Ferguson spotted with Prince Andrew for first time after cancer diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson spotted with Prince Andrew for first time after cancer diagnosis
Piers Morgan raises concerns as Prince William pulls out of memorial service for godfather video
Piers Morgan raises concerns as Prince William pulls out of memorial service for godfather
Photographer reported Taylor Swift's father's aggression, asserts innocence
Photographer reported Taylor Swift's father's aggression, asserts innocence
Prince Harry will have to pursue path of reconciliation for ‘years' with Royals
Prince Harry will have to pursue path of reconciliation for ‘years' with Royals
Prince Andrew ‘power move' shut down by Jeffrey Epstein victims
Prince Andrew ‘power move' shut down by Jeffrey Epstein victims
Ariana Grande warns hackers behind 'Fantasize' leak
Ariana Grande warns hackers behind 'Fantasize' leak