Prince Harry has expressed his desire to serve the monarchy and King Charles amid the monarch's cancer treatment

Prince Harry receives disappointing news from Britain amid royal return plans

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has dealt a major blow as he lost his legal challenge against the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter and tweeted “BREAKING: Prince Harry has lost his High Court challenge against the UK Government over a decision to change the level of his personal police protection when visiting the UK, having stepped back as a working member of the Royal Family.”

Another royal expert Richard Palmer also confirmed the news, saying “Prince Harry has lost his High Court challenge against the Home Secretary over his security arrangements when he returns to the UK.”

Harry took the Home Office to the High Court after the level of his personal protection was lowered when he left Royal Family back in 2020.

Royal expert Chris Ship claimed the High Court Judge finds “there has not been any unlawfulness in reaching the decision” to revise his security.

“Any departure from policy was justified. The decision was not irrational. The decision was not marred by procedural unfairness”.

The disappointing news from UK came as Prince Harry has expressed his desire to serve King Charles and the monarchy following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.