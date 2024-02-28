Prince Harry confused why Royals are not happy he's prepared to forgive them

Prince Harry reportedly finding it hard why the Royal family is not happy he’s open to reconcile

File Footage

Prince Harry thinks the Royal family should be thankful to him that he is ready to put the feud behind and resume his old duties.



According to a royal expert Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex believes he was the one who was “wronged” and has been kind enough to forgive the Royals for it despite them asking.

Speaking with The Mirror, Quinn claimed that the father-of-two is not paying any heed to his “own part” in the feud since he exited his Royal family with Meghan Markle.

The bond between Harry and the Royal family has been tense ever since he and Meghan aired their Netflix series and participated in the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Harry feels he is the one who has been wronged and that the rest of the family should be happy and grateful he is prepared to try to forgive,” he added. “He doesn’t see his own part in the family bust-up.”

In an interview with Good Morning America, the Duke expressed his affection for his family and underlined the importance of the “unity of the family unit.”

“This is why he went on Good Morning America to say ‘I love my family’ – it plays brilliantly with the American public and gives Harry the chance to step once more into the limelight and to play the role of the mature character able to forgive the terrible wrongs he has suffered,” the expert claimed.