Kensington Palace releases major update about Kate Middleton's health

Kate Middleton has not been seen in public since Christmas fueling concerns of Royal fans

Kensington Palace has released a major update about the health condition of Kate Middleton after it was speculated that the Princess of Wales is in coma.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, has not made any public appearance since she was last seen at Christmas when she joined Prince William and their kids at their annual family walk to church in Sandringham.

In January, the Palace revealed that Princess Kate was admitted in The London Clinic after undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery.”

They said she would not be back for Royal duties till Easter. However, fans of Kate were expecting a glimpse of her when she was discharged from the hospital 14 days after the announcement.

It has now been two months to Kate Middleton’s absence from public view. Several bizarre conspiracy theories have been posted online about her health condition.

Several of her fans claim that she is in coma and the Royal family is hiding it from the public. Prince William’s silence has been adding to the speculations.

More recently, the Prince of Wales was pulled out of memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece an hour before the event was scheduled.

It fueled the concerns regarding the health condition of Kate Middleton. However, Kensington Palace has dismissed all such rumours.

They told The Independent that Kate, Princess of Wales, is “doing well” and is focusing on her recovery.

Meanwhile, Prince William is expected to resume royal duties today. The details of his royal engagement have not been made public.