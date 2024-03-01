Prince Harry ‘in clear danger' of losing his ‘inheritance' amid King Charles' illness

King Charles may not include Prince Harry in his life amid pressure from Prince William, Queen Camilla

King Charles is under immense pressure from Prince William and Queen Camilla to leave out Prince Harry from his will amid cancer diagnosis.



The monarch “is not obligated to leave Harry anything,” an insider told In Touch Weekly, adding, “and Camilla and William are urging him not to — they see the Sussexes as greedy fame-seekers who can’t be trusted.”

They said Prince Harry is in “clear danger” of losing his “inheritance” at time he and his wife Meghan Markle are already struggling with monetary issues.

The Duke and Duchess were cut off financially from Charles after they decided to exit their royal lives and move to the US.

“Losing that income has always been a sore issue with Harry, who felt cast off into the wilderness after a lifetime of servitude,” the insider said.

“Harry and Meghan have big bills to pay and need to make money, which makes this rebranding necessary, as they see it,” the tipster said.

“They weren’t getting very far with Archewell and now have chosen to use their titles and crests.”

After his recent reunion with Charles, Harry was hopeful that his sore relationship with his family would get back to normal.

“When Harry rushed to see his dad, Charles’ aides and Camilla and William quickly reminded the king that Harry was no longer a part of the monarchy’s rank order,” the insider said.

“Charles was able to squeeze in 30 minutes with Harry before he had to dash off,” the insider said, adding that Harry has realized he has paid a huge cost leaving the royal family.

“The consequences,” they said, “have been deeply felt.”