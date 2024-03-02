Prince William and Kate Middleton also issued joint statement, their first after the Princess of Wales surgery

Prince William continues royal duties as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery

Prince William has seemingly returned to royal duties in full swing after Kate Middleton’s surgery.



The Prince of Wales kicked off the weekend in Wales as he stepped out in Wrexham on St. David’s Day for the national celebration, and his first stop was The Turf pub.

The future king made the trip without his wife Kate Middleton, who continues her private recovery following abdominal surgery.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, the Prince posted his photos from the trip with caption “Great to be in Wrexham today

“First up, seeing the work of All Saints School, running their own brilliant Eisteddfodau.”

The post further reads: “Before marking the 90th anniversary year of the Gresford mining disaster with a visit to the poignant memorial.”



In another post, the palace shared video of the Prince from his visit, and wrote “#HappyStDavidsDay Great to be with Rob, Wayne and the people of Wrexham today!”



