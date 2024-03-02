 
Saturday, March 02, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Will Meghan Markle allow Archie, Lilibet to meet King Charles?

Meghan Markle has been told King Charles needs to see her, Prince Harry kids amid cancer

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, March 02, 2024

Meghan Markle has been urged to allow Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to visit King Charles in the UK as he battles with cancer.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has not visited the monarch despite his cancer diagnosis. However, some insiders have claimed that she might come to UK in May.

Speaking on the matter, a royal expert has suggested that if Meghan Markle does not want to meet any member of the Royal family then she should send her kids to meet them.

Meghan was told that it was not fair to keep the children away from their grandfather especially now that he has a potential life threatening condition.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle was warned about Royal family before Prince Harry marriage

According to OK! Magazine, Lydia Atly said of Archie and Lilibet, "I think it would be lovely, especially during this time, for the King to spend special time with them.”

"Her children, Archie and Lilibet, need to see their grandfather,” she added. “It's not fair just to whisk them away to California and deprive them of contact with their grandfather."

She continued: "When Meghan moved to the US and took Prince Harry and her children with her, I personally didn’t think she was happy once she left or about the idea she would want to return to the UK.

"She didn't like the Royal Family, so left the institution to start a new life in California. I think in this current state of affairs with regards to King Charles' recent diagnosis, she should put the past behind her and let her family see the King.

"Of course, we don't know the full story, she might want to see her family in the UK, and might be sceptical for her families safety, but if she's not happy, she should let them come back to the UK and see him because King Charles would love to see his grandchildren - especially during this time."

