Prince Harry called out for thinking he's 'in a greater risk' than Diana was

Prince Harry is being slammed for assuming he's in more danger than mom Diana was

Prince Harry has been called out for his “inflated ego” amid the Duke’s UK security case.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell, mocked the Duke of Sussex for thinking “he was in a greater risk than his mother.”

"I think quite frankly the British public are sick and tired of 'Ginge and Whinge' and wish they would stay in America because if you stayed there, you wouldn't have to suffer the indignity of coming to Britain," he told GB News.

Burrell said Prince Harry is “full of his own self-importance," adding, "It's egotistical of him to think that he was in a greater risk than his mother," referring to the Duke’s feeling that he and his family aren’t safe in the U.K. on their visits.

This comes after Harry lost the case against the Home Office and decided to appeal once again, releasing a statement that read, "The Duke of Sussex will appeal today’s judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police."