Prince William ‘cares not' for consequences amid Kate Middleton's recovery

Experts suspect Prince William cares not for any kind of consequences now that Kate Middleton is in recovery

Experts have just weighed in on Prince William’s rumored lack of consideration for consequences amid Kate Middleton’s recovery and his royal engagements.

this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

She began by pointing out how, “This week it became clear how willing the prince is to test how much the public will let him get away with”.

For those unversed these comments have come in response to Prince William’s last minute pull back from the memorial service for King Constantine of the Hellenes due to a “personal matter.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “The prince’s last-minute cancellation set off an avalanche of paranoia and speculation about whether the palace was hiding the ‘truth’ about Kate’s health.”

“The simple fact that William scrapped going less than an hour beforehand and that he must have known this would cause a meltdown, suggest that he does not really give a fig about the consequences,” she also added before concluding.