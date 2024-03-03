Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer shared the rare family photo on social media

Princess Charlotte compared to grandmother Princess Diana

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte has been compared to her late grandmother Princess Diana.



Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer took to Instagram and shared a rare family photo including his mother and sister.

Read More: Charles Spencer sends strong message to Prince William, Harry amid rift

He posted the black-and-white snapshot of himself and Diana smiling together in the late '60s along with their mother Frances Shand Kydd.

He posted the photo with caption, “My mother, Diana and I, in c. 1967. I would have been 3, and Diana 5 or 6. I love how happy each of us looks.”



Charles Spencer further said “At this stage of my life, my mother nicknamed me “Buzz” - because she saw me as having the endless energy of a rather happy - and busy - bee.”

Commenting on it, royal fans compared Kate and William’s daughter Charlotte with Diana.

One fan said, “Diana looks just like Charlotte. Great memory!”

Also Read: How Prince William helped Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘step back' from Royal life

Another said, “Wow i see Princess Charlotte in her grandmother here...” followed by a heart emoji.

“You can really see Princess Charlotte in Diana in this photo!!”, the third commented.

The fourth said, “Your beautiful sister Diana and Charlotte look very alike.”