Queen Camilla received backlash for taking break from royal duties amid King Charles cancer treatment

King Charles supports Queen Camilla's latest move amid criticism

Britain’s King Charles has seemingly extended his support to wife Queen Camilla to go on holidays after picking up extra engagements on top of her own to help the monarch, who is suffering from cancer.



This has been claimed by royal expert Angela Levin.

Speaking to the GB News, the royal commentator believes King Charles "insisted" that Queen Camilla went on holiday as she "needs a break" from her royal duties.

Camilla is reportedly leaving the UK for a holiday and will be back in action on March 11 to represent King Charles at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Angela said, "My view is that King Charles insisted that she has a break. She is working non-stop, she has done so much in this last week. She has also been there for him all the time. I think that it is a sign that he has improved quite well.”

"He will say, 'why don't you take a break?' Some people say that she might be spending it with her children and with Charles”, Angela added.

Earlier, Camilla received backlash amid reports she was taking break from royal duties after filling in for husband King Charles following monarch's surgery and cancer diagnosis.