 
menu
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles to take part in Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton is also expected to join King Charles for Trooping the Colour after surgery

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

King Charles to take part in Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment
King Charles to take part in Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment

Britain’s King Charles is scheduled to take part in Trooping the Colour on 15th June amid his cancer treatment, a royal expert has confirmed.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “The MoD has also published that The King is scheduled to take part in Trooping the Colour on 15th June.”

Read More: Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton

He further said, “His Majesty is receiving treatment for cancer, and it has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace if he will take part.”

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has released details for the Trooping The Colour event.

Trooping the Colour reviewed by the King also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall.

Also Read: Kate Middleton's first royal engagement after surgery revealed

The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have been first performed during the reign of King Charles II, who was Monarch from 1660 to 1685. 

Prince Harry's dilemma of choosing between Sussex brand and Royal Family
Prince Harry's dilemma of choosing between Sussex brand and Royal Family
Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry ripped over ‘inappropriate' criticism of Kate Middleton
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked' over Brooklyn and Nicola's plans to start family
Victoria Beckham ‘shocked' over Brooklyn and Nicola's plans to start family
Palace's 'reaction' on Kate Middleton first appearance since surgery fuels fire video
Palace's 'reaction' on Kate Middleton first appearance since surgery fuels fire
Prince William, Kate Middleton dive into gambling bashed: ‘Risking alienation'
Prince William, Kate Middleton dive into gambling bashed: ‘Risking alienation'
Kate Middleton's first royal engagement after surgery revealed video
Kate Middleton's first royal engagement after surgery revealed
Prince Harry opposes Meghan Markle in key decision about Archie, Lilibet video
Prince Harry opposes Meghan Markle in key decision about Archie, Lilibet
Inside Chaning Tatum, Zoë Kravitz whirlwind romance: ‘Couldn't be more in love' video
Inside Chaning Tatum, Zoë Kravitz whirlwind romance: ‘Couldn't be more in love'
Kate Middleton's uncle behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother 'childish and damaging'
Kate Middleton's uncle behaviour in Celebrity Big Brother 'childish and damaging'
Bianca Censori ‘caught in the middle' of dad Leo and Kanye West fall out
Bianca Censori ‘caught in the middle' of dad Leo and Kanye West fall out
Kate Middleton's concerns regarding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage revealed
Kate Middleton's concerns regarding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage revealed
'Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson steps out for the first time with newborn
'Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson steps out for the first time with newborn