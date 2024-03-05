Kate Middleton is also expected to join King Charles for Trooping the Colour after surgery

King Charles to take part in Trooping the Colour amid cancer treatment

Britain’s King Charles is scheduled to take part in Trooping the Colour on 15th June amid his cancer treatment, a royal expert has confirmed.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted, “The MoD has also published that The King is scheduled to take part in Trooping the Colour on 15th June.”

He further said, “His Majesty is receiving treatment for cancer, and it has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace if he will take part.”

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has released details for the Trooping The Colour event.

Trooping the Colour reviewed by the King also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall.

The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have been first performed during the reign of King Charles II, who was Monarch from 1660 to 1685.