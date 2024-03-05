Prince William ‘obstinate, shirty' compared to cancer stricken King Charles

Prince William has just been compared to King Charles over his bid to maintain secrecy

Prince William has just been called out for his decision to remain ‘obstinate and shirty’ compared to King Charles.

Everything has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched on the matter relating to Prince William’s secrecy during a candid piece for News.com.au.

She began the piece by saying acknowledging the fact that “the prince and princess are actual human beings who should not be obliged to make their every X-ray and dodgy mole public.”

“So, how do you strike a balance here?” she wondered before adding “I have no idea but the Prince and Princess of Wales have a staff of 60 people. Surely one of those bright minds should be able to come up with less of a blunt-force approach.”

“Meanwhile, the palace’s refusal to offer even a crumb or two more of information about the princess is starting to look obstinate and shirty in the face of King Charles’ peppy on camera performances of late.”

Ms Elser also added, “Since beginning treatment for an unknown type of cancer in February, His Majesty has gone to unheard of lengths to be seen as being (comparatively) open and direct, in contrast with the example of his late mother or father who would not have commented if they lost a few fingers in a freak bridge accident.”

“Of late, there has been the King smiling from the State Bentley, chit chatting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the cameras and him appearing in a social media video looking all touched that thousands of people had gone to the trouble of sending him cards.”