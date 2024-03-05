Prince Harry opposes Meghan Markle in key decision about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry reportedly going against his wife, Meghan Markle, to take major decision about Archie, Lilibet

File Footage

Prince Harry wants his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to travel with him to the UK so that they would have a close relationship with King Charles.



However, Meghan Markle has no such wishes to return to her husband’s home country now that they are settled in the US, a royal expert has claimed.

According to PR expert Lynn Carratt, no matter how much the Duke of Sussex wants to travel to UK with his family, Meghan would never agree to “move back to UK in full-time or even part-time capacity.”

She claimed that Harry will start to visit the UK more often now while referring to his interview with Good Morning America in which he mentioned he’d “visit his family in the UK as much as possible."

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton's concerns regarding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage revealed

"I suspect Harry would like to grow his children's relationship with King Charles,” she told The Mirror. “Harry has previously spoken about ensuring his children know about their British heritage and wants to ensure they understand their legacy.”

“And now the kids are a little bit older and easier to travel with, I am certain Archie and Lillibet will be making more frequent visits to the UK,” the expert added.

As for Meghan Markle, the expert said the Duchess of Sussex would not be happy “settling” in the UK after previously struggling living in the country,

“Being part of the British monarchy was out of her comfort zone,” she said, noting that “public opinion of the Duchess of Sussex in Britain has fallen to an all-time low, according to a YouGov survey.”