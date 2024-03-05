Palace's 'reaction' on Kate Middleton first appearance since surgery fuels fire

Kate Middleton caught in bizarre rumours as she is seen first time since abdominal surgery

Filed Footage

Palace’s silence on Kate Middleton’s first appearance since abdominal surgery has sparked reactions as social media users are adamant the Princess’ photo is fake.



Kate, the Princess of Wales, was caught in wild rumours following her abdominal surgery as royal fans claimed that something has happened to the mother-of-three and the Palace is hiding it.

However, a recent photograph of Kate Middleton, captured by TMZ, made rounds on internet last night, assuring fans and followers that the Princess of doing okay.

But after passing of some hours, another controversy stirred about Kate’s latest appearance as one wild theory claimed the lady in the viral photograph is Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton.

Meanwhile, the Kensington Palace has maintained their silence over the photograph though they are expected to address the rumours, according to some media outlets.

Moreover, a latest report by The Express has revealed that Kate Middleton will be taking part in her first royal engagement following the surgery soon.

They claimed that the Princess of Wales will take part in a formal Review ahead of Trooping the Colour in June.

Previously, the Palace released a statement to address speculations regarding Kate being in coma, they said, “Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates.”

“That guidance stands,” they said, adding Kate Middleton is “doing well.”