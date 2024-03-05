Prince William, Kate Middleton dive into gambling bashed: ‘Risking alienation'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just been called out for becoming ‘complete gamblers’

Experts have just issued a word of warning to Kate Middleton and Prince William, given their recent dive into gambling.

Claims and comparisons between Prince William and his father have been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in a recent piece for News.com.au.

In the piece the expert pointed out some differences between the father son duo and said, “The world might not know what sort cancer the King has, what sort of treatment he is undergoing or how often Queen Camilla insists of feeding him large spoonfuls of castor oil (if it’s good enough for the horses …) but Buckingham Palace is at least trying to look like we are in a shiny new era of greater forthrightness.”

But “William and Kate have staunchly gone in the other direction, with lips zipped, the press release printer unplugged, and a princess-related omertà imposed.”

The expert also issued a warning regarding the implications of such a move and said, “That’s a decision that comes with the danger of possibly alienating the hoi polloi, something which matters because the institution of the monarchy continues to chug along only thanks to the continued benign acquiescence of Brits.”

All in all, “Team Wales, in failing to demonstrate some, even a minute, degree of responsiveness to public feeling, are taking a real gamble here,” she also added before signing off.