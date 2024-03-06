Trooping the Colour reviewed by King Charles also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards

King Charles official birthday plans laid bare amid cancer treatment

King Charles celebrated his 75th birthday last year as the monarch’s actual birthday falls on 14th November.



Now, the ministry of defence has seemingly disclosed the official birthday plans of King Charles in June this year amid his cancer treatment.

King Charles actual birthday is 14th November. The Sovereign’s official birthday is marked by the ceremony of Trooping the Colour, which this year falls on Saturday 15th June 2024.

The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have been first performed during the reign of King Charles II, who was Monarch from 1660 to 1685.

In 1748 it was decided that this parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign. It became an annual event after George III became King in 1760.

This year, number 9 Company Irish Guards will Troop their Colour in the presence of the King on Saturday 15th June 2024.

Taking part will be over 1350 soldiers of the Household Division and King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including over 300 musicians from the Massed Bands.

Trooping the Colour reviewed by the King also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall.