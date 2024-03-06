Lemonada Media, a podcast network, announced last month a new creative partnership with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle shares exciting news as Kate Middleton breaks cover after surgery

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has shared an exciting news with her fans after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her first appearance following abdominal surgery.



Archie and Lilibet doting mother shared the exciting news on her newly launched website, saying her podcast “Archetypes Now Streaming Everywhere.”

The statement reads, Meghan Markle and Lemonada Media are thrilled to share that the Duchess’ award-winning podcast “Archetypes” is now available to stream on all audio platforms.

It further says the series, which has seen over 10 million downloads, investigates, dissects, and subverts the labels that try to hold women back.

These singular discussions – with notable women, friends, comedians, activists, historians, and experts – transcend individual episodes for a dynamic cultural conversation about how women can reject, reclaim, and redefine these archetypes, on their own terms.

Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network announced last month a new creative partnership with Meghan.

As part of their new deal, Lemonada will distribute the first season of the award-winning and critically acclaimed “Archetypes” for all audio platforms and also develop a new original podcast series as yet untitled hosted by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton has made her first public appearance on Monday following her surgery and was spotted sitting in the passenger seat of an Audi being driven by her mother Carole, near Windsor Castle.