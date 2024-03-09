Meghan Markle issues fresh statement after palace released Kate Middleton's new photos

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, celebrated International Women’s Day at South By Southwest (SXSW)

Meghan Markle issues fresh statement after palace releases Kate Middleton's new photos

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has shared major update on her newly launched website shortly after palace released new photos of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to mark International Women’s Day.



The new update on Meghan Markle’s site was shared along with her fresh statement.

It says Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated International Women’s Day at South By Southwest (SXSW) alongside fellow visionaries Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, and Nancy Wang Yuen.

The group participated in a keynote panel discussion co-hosted by the Archewell Foundation about women’s representation in media and entertainment.

Entitled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen, the discussion was a celebration of women who are driving culture change and creating true equity in the process.

The panelists highlighted the importance of community and its role in fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment among women.

Meghan Markle’s fresh statement reads: “The key thing that I think needs to be focused on in terms of equity is that it’s not a zero-sum game. Just because someone else has the same advantage that you do, doesn’t mean that you’re losing anything.”

The conversation concluded with panelists sharing their thoughts on building a more inclusive society and their hope for the future of media.

Earlier, the palace shared photos of Kate Middleton to mark the International Women’s Day as the Princess of Wales is recuperating from surgery.