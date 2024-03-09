 
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Meghan Markle recalls being target of ‘cruel' bullying during pregnancy

Meghan Markle joined the South by Southwest Festival in Austin for International Women's Day

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, March 09, 2024

file footage

Meghan Markle joined the South by Southwest Festival in Austin as a keynote speaker, and shared her experience with cyber bullying while she was pregnant with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex shared: "The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing in social media and online, was when I was pregnant with Archie and with Lili. And you just think about that and really wrap your head around what people would be so hateful.”

She continued: "It's not catty, it's cruel, why you would do that? Certainly when you're pregnant and you have a newborn."

However, Meghan’s "mammalian instinct" kicked in and she fought her way through it.

The Suits star was joined by actress Brooke Shields and US presenter Katie Couric, as well as her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan also praised the Duke of Sussex for being supportive of her activism.

She said: "My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and our family.”

Read more: Meghan Markle praises ‘incredible' Prince Harry for being ‘supportive'

"I don't take that for granted. That is a real blessing. A lot of people don't have that same level of support," she added.

Prince Harry was present in the audience and cheered Meghan on as she delivered her powerful International Women's Day message. 

