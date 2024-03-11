Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to not ‘ruffle anymore feathers' of Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to lay off of the Firm

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to focus on their projects and not ruffle feathers of the Firm anymore.

PR expert Ryan McCormick has laid out options for the couple to focus on. He urged them to create films and TV content as well as build a social media following to rely on when they sell products or services in the future.

"From a PR perspective, Meghan and Harry should first and foremost be focusing on user engagement through their website and social media. They need a means for people to have some type of access to them and they need to cultivate a growing email/mailing list,” Ryan told The Mirror.

"This list will comprise their core following and it's whom they will be able to depend on for future product sales and five star reviews. I would also recommend they direct their efforts on projects that have the greatest chances of garnering prestige and public support,” he added.

He went on to suggest that the duo could take up hosting duties to stay relevant: "If Meghan and Harry did a show where they interview celebrities or other globally respected individuals, it would immediately keep them relevant. For the foreseeable future, I would not recommend they ruffle anymore feathers in the royal family. A period of calm and quiet will suit them well.”

He said that "If Meghan and Harry truly wished to see their careers and reputations soar in the US,” they should “roll up their sleeves and start writing and producing noteworthy films and TV series.”