Kate Middleton is in hot waters for editing her Mother’s Day photo amid bizarre controversies

Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton must be wishing she had left the Royal family on time like Meghan Markle as she is reportedly suffering mentally as well as physically amid photo scandal.



The Princess of Wales thought she was putting an end to bizarre rumours surrounding her health when she apologized for editing her Mother’s Day photograph.

However, her apology did not sit well with social media users and they have been criticizing her while questioning the authenticity of the Royal family since.

Writing for The Mirror, their assistant editor Darren Lewis claimed that the thought of following in Meghan Markle’s footsteps must have gone through the Princess of Wales’ head.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash

He also noted how the Duchess of Sussex must be “delighted” to have dodged a bullets years ago when she left the Royal family with Prince Harry in 2020.

“Breaking away from the Royals four years ago was messy for her, ugly for Harry and painful for both their families,” he penned. “But every time she switches on a TV and watches the feeding frenzy around Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Sussex must breathe a sigh of relief.”

“Every time Meghan sees the internet explode over Kate’s health and the state of her marriage she must surely be thankful that she and her husband trusted their ¬judgment and went it alone,” Lewis added.

“As the UK goes full Katespiracy over THAT doctored Mother’s Day photo, Meghan must feel even more vindicated,” the journalist noted.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton, Prince William's integrity at stake amid photo scandal

“Yes, the image that prompted four of the world’s biggest photo agencies to recall it raises more questions than answers.

“But the pressure on Kensington Palace to provide more detail on Kate must leave even the Princess wishing she’d taken the Meghan route to preserving her sanity.”