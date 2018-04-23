Ali Zafar seeks apology from Meesha Shafi in Rs100 million legal notice

LAHORE: Renowned singer, actor and composer Ali Zafar has sought an apology from singer Meesha Shafi in a Rs100million legal notice after the latter leveled allegations of sexual harassment against her colleague, sources informed Geo News.



In the legal notice, Ali maintains that Meesha made false accusations against him of sexual harassment.

According to sources, a defamation suit will be filed against Meesha upon her failure to issue an apology to Ali on electronic media within two weeks of the notice being served to the respondent.



Two of Ali's lawyers confirmed to Geo News earlier today that the legal notice was being drafted. It was unclear if the notice had already been sent.

Advocate Ali Sibtain Fazli, who is the legal counsel of Ali, said the media would be informed of further proceedings in the case.

Meanwhile, Meesha's lawyer Ahmad Pansota said his client had not yet received Ali's legal notice.



Ali had broken his silence earlier this week on the matter when he had categorically denied all claims of harassment lodged against him by Meesha.



Meesha, making first-of-its-kind allegations in the entertainment industry, had claimed that she was sexually harassed more than once by Zafar.

The Coke Studio singer began his official statement by saying "he is the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and a son to a mother. I am a man that has stood up for myself, my family, my colleagues and friends countless times in the face of slander, defamation and general unkindness.”

Ali Zafar in his tweet further said: “I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here.”