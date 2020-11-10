Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal go for a bike ride in Islamabad's 'winter sun'

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal on their engagement. — Instagram

Pakistani actress Sana Javed joined her husband Umair Jaswal for a bike ride in Islamabad, according to the latter's latest Instagram post.

In the post, Sana Javed can be seen wearing a helmet and sitting behind her husband, Umair Jaswal, as the two pose for the camera.

"Making her fall in love with Islamabad," wrote Jaswal. "Bike rides and winter sun."

Fans of the two celebrities were sent into a frenzy when they both posted a picture on their Instagram from their wedding last month and wrote: "Alhamdullilah". Jaswal responded to Javed's Insta post with a sweet caption of 'MashAllah'.

