Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal go for a bike ride in Islamabad's 'winter sun'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal on their engagement. — Instagram

Pakistani actress Sana Javed joined her husband Umair Jaswal for a bike ride in Islamabad, according to the latter's latest Instagram post.

Read more: Sana Javed was 'furious' at Umair Jaswal at their engagement day: Here's why

In the post, Sana Javed can be seen wearing a helmet and sitting behind her husband, Umair Jaswal, as the two pose for the camera.

"Making her fall in love with Islamabad," wrote Jaswal. "Bike rides and winter sun."

Read more: Sana Javed shares new adorable wedding pics with husband Umair Jaswal

Fans of the two celebrities were sent into a frenzy when they both posted a picture on their Instagram from their wedding last month and wrote: "Alhamdullilah". Jaswal responded to Javed's Insta post with a sweet caption of 'MashAllah'.

More From Entertainment:

Sharon Osbourne feels Amber Heard ‘gave as good as she got' to Johnny Depp

Sharon Osbourne feels Amber Heard ‘gave as good as she got' to Johnny Depp
Prince Harry’s royal snub threatens an even ‘worse’ rift than assumed: report

Prince Harry’s royal snub threatens an even ‘worse’ rift than assumed: report
Experts accuse Princess Diana of being 'not terribly bright': report

Experts accuse Princess Diana of being 'not terribly bright': report
Queen Elizabeth nearly divorced Prince Philip ’63 times’: report

Queen Elizabeth nearly divorced Prince Philip ’63 times’: report
Buckingham Palace intruder claims ‘The Crown’ uses ‘a lot of artistic license'

Buckingham Palace intruder claims ‘The Crown’ uses ‘a lot of artistic license'
Mike Tyson once interviewed a serial killer ‘unintentionally’: ‘I’m glad he liked me though’

Mike Tyson once interviewed a serial killer ‘unintentionally’: ‘I’m glad he liked me though’
Adele stealthily ‘returns to London’ to work on new music: source

Adele stealthily ‘returns to London’ to work on new music: source
Johnny Depp to be paid complete salary even after exiting 'Fantastic Beasts'

Johnny Depp to be paid complete salary even after exiting 'Fantastic Beasts'

Chrissy Teigen celebrates Luna’s ‘empathetic’ kindness towards late brother Jack

Chrissy Teigen celebrates Luna’s ‘empathetic’ kindness towards late brother Jack
Man who barged into Queen Elizabeth's bedroom has no regrets

Man who barged into Queen Elizabeth's bedroom has no regrets
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staged photos to push Queen ‘away from front pages’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staged photos to push Queen ‘away from front pages’
Eva Longoria issues apology after hurting sentiments of African American fans

Eva Longoria issues apology after hurting sentiments of African American fans

Latest

view all