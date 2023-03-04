 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Casting trans actor in 'Joyland' was critical: Malala

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Pakistans youngest Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai. — Instagram/@malala
Pakistan's youngest Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai. — Instagram/@malala

Pakistan's youngest Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, who recently turned to filmmaking to share the untold stories, said that casting a trans woman in her movie Joyland was critical. 

Malala is the executive producer of the Oscar-nominated movie Joyland. The movie featured a trans actor for the first time in Pakistan and highlights the issues of the underprivileged transgender community in the country.

The motion picture is directed by Saim Sadiq and portrays a love affair between a married man and a transgender woman. 

"I'm so grateful that Saim made sure the trans role was played by a trans woman. This was critical," the activist said in a recent interview with SkyNews.

Malala said that everyone getting a chance to make it to the screen was a significant achievement for Pakistan.

"Everyone's story is important. Everyone's story deserves to be told by them. And a trans person should be given the rights that everybody else is given," she said.

She regretted that it was unfortunate that people talking about issues and such being presented on screens is unacceptable in society. "I hope that we challenge that," the activist added.

Malala's next step 

Malala, who is also a women's and girls education rights activist, looks to create safe spaces for all women under her human rights mission.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner said that the "next phase" of her human rights work needed to include "storytelling".

"Activism needs to go beyond working for an NGO," Malala said, adding that other ways to challenge the social norms denying basic rights to women should be explored.

She said that the screen was a medium to connect with people and builds tolerance among people for others.

Joyland was released worldwide but banned by the censor board of Pakistan over “highly objectionable material”. The restriction drew severe criticism and support for the film, and after some edits and approval by the censor board, the film was released across the country.

While speaking to SkyNews, Sadiq said that the film "turned out to be a big act of resistance".

More From Entertainment:

King Charles ‘dragged on’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama ‘for too long’

King Charles ‘dragged on’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama ‘for too long’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence at Coronation to ‘cast a shadow’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence at Coronation to ‘cast a shadow’
Kim Kardashian ‘ready’ to date someone ‘not famous’

Kim Kardashian ‘ready’ to date someone ‘not famous’
Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gains 150 million hours of streaming

Netflix 'All Quiet on the Western Front' gains 150 million hours of streaming
Prince Harry reveals what animal he wants to be reincarnated as

Prince Harry reveals what animal he wants to be reincarnated as
Shania Twain talks ‘uncontrollable fragility’ over ex-husband’s affair

Shania Twain talks ‘uncontrollable fragility’ over ex-husband’s affair
Miley Cyrus teams up with Disney for a new concert special

Miley Cyrus teams up with Disney for a new concert special
Jennifer Aniston breaks down the one thing she’d take for granted

Jennifer Aniston breaks down the one thing she’d take for granted
Adam Levine says he’s ‘embracing chaos’ after third baby with Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine says he’s ‘embracing chaos’ after third baby with Behati Prinsloo
Harry and Meghan want their money back after eviction from UK home

Harry and Meghan want their money back after eviction from UK home

Prince Harry and Meghan would be rendered powerless without royal status says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan would be rendered powerless without royal status says expert

Prince Harry's safety claim dismissed after Frogmore Cottage eviction

Prince Harry's safety claim dismissed after Frogmore Cottage eviction