Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry ‘swallowing his pride’ in apology

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly wants Prince Harry swallowing his pride so an apology can be given to King Charles, following the Sussexes' alleged decision to turn down the monarch's birthday invite.

Insights into this have been brought to light by an inside source close to the couple.

This insider close to Closer magazine made these admissions during their interview, and even referenced the “savage attack” by Family Guy.

For those unversed, clip features the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lying on pool chairs, when a butler walks over and hands them “millions from Netflix for … no-one knows what.”

To this Prince Harry seemingly replies, “put it with the rest of them.”

In the eyes of this source Meghan Markle feels its been “made it crystal clear that the tides have turned against them in America”

“Meghan said she won't be humiliated like this and is desperate for a solution.”

“They're in full panic mode,” the same insider also went on to add.

So much so that “she's told Harry that swallowing his pride and begging for his family's forgiveness is the only way to save their brand.”