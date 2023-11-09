Prince Albert ‘uncomfortable’ with Princess Charlene amid divorce calls

Prince Albert’s looking rather uncomfortable and startled amid rumors of his split from with Princess Charlene

Prince Albert allegedly looks uncomfortable and startled near his wife Princess Charlene.

These claims have been issued by body language expert Judi James.

She broke all of this down during one of her interviews with the Daily Mail.

During the course of this chat, the expert branded the couple’s PDA last week, ‘rigid’, ‘detached’ and forced.

She was also quoted saying, “For most of [Charlene's] appearances she will stand tall, rigid and statuesque, looking detached and terribly sad, with the most tragic-looking eye expression, even when she’s forcing a mouth smile.”

“But then, rarely but dramatically, she has a habit of launching into extreme PDAs, like the ones here.”

Not to mention, the Princess seemed to be initiating the PDAs and caused Prince Albert to look ‘uncomfortable and slightly startled’.

According to Ms Elser, “Placing a hand on Albert’s shoulder she moves in for a kiss although her mouth is still open in a smile and her eyes are glancing away to make this a distracted kiss.”

Even during the Princess’ signature clinging gestures the Prince seemed to have ‘more muted’ mannerisms.

“When they break the hug he has one hand firmly on her shoulder in what looks like a gesture of restraint, as though the overkill PDA is not really his style,” she also said.

“Charlene even places her tilted head onto or towards her husband’s shoulder as she watches the match, in a gesture that seems to make their outing together look more like a date.”

“She even uses the moment to feature her wedding ring, as though wanting to signal ongoing romance and bonding.”

“There is an air of awkwardness about these poses though, with Charlene suddenly trying very hard to signal affectionate fun, which seems to catch Albert slightly off-guard.”

“Given the ongoing rumours about their marriage it’s probably good to see her display a desire to show affection to the world, but often it’s the smaller, subtler signals that a couple exchange mutually that says the most rather than this ‘trying too hard’ type of PDA.”