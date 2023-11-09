Prince Harry has gotten the door shut squarely in his face

 
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 09, 2023

The Duke of Sussex has allegedly found the door to Buckingham Palace shut squarely in the face.

These claims have been brought to light by royal editor Roya Nikkkhah.

Her admissions have been shared in a News.com.au piece by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to a report by The Times, “The King will miss his second son at his birthday party — though the same cannot be said for the rest of the family.”

Even “a source who recently spent time with the royal family in Scotland” believed “there was always the hope that some things might be mended” but that was before the ‘money-spinning’ projects went public.

As of now and multiple anti-monarchy projects later, “the family has firmly shut the door on [the Sussexes] for the time being, because of the documentary and the book”.

Before concluding Ms Nikkkhah also added, “The King will be faster to forgive than the family because Harry is his son, but the door is still more shut than ajar at the moment.”

