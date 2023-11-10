Netflix announces release date for 'Stranger Things' after SAG-AFTRA

Season 5 of Netflix 'Stranger Things' was expected to begin filming in June 2023

The Writers Guild of America strike's end has marked the inception of filming for Season 5 of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things.



Everything We Know About Stranger Things

The first season of Stranger Things aired on Netflix in July of 2016. So far four seasons of Stranger Things have been released on Netflix. These four seasons accumulate a total of 34 episodes.

Release Date for Stranger Things: Season 5

The potential release date for the finale season has been unveiled, and the finale is slated to air on Netflix in the Spring or Summer of 2025.



Cast for Stranger Things: Season 5

The cast for Season 5 is likely to include the names of Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Campbell Bower, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, Noach Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and the newest addition of Linda Hamilton.

First Episode Stranger Things: Season 5

The name of the first episode of Season 5 was unveiled by Netflix's TUDUM as "The Crawl."

About Stranger Things

Stranger Things narrates the story of the small fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. The strange and mysterious events start when a small boy vanishes from the town and a girl with innate psychokinetic abilities emerges.

The girl named Eleven is committed to restoring the peace of Hawkins as she fights a supernatural antagonist named Vecna along with her friends.

