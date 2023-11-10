 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Netflix announces release date for 'Stranger Things' after SAG-AFTRA

Season 5 of Netflix 'Stranger Things' was expected to begin filming in June 2023

By
Samuel Moore

Friday, November 10, 2023

File Footage Netflix announces release date for Stranger Things after SAG-AFTRA
File Footage Netflix announces release date for 'Stranger Things' after SAG-AFTRA

The finale of Season 5 of the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things has just been released.

The Writers Guild of America strike's end has marked the inception of filming for Season 5 of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things.

Everything We Know About Stranger Things

File Footage Everything We Know About Stranger Things
File Footage Everything We Know About Stranger Things

The first season of Stranger Things aired on Netflix in July of 2016. So far four seasons of Stranger Things have been released on Netflix. These four seasons accumulate a total of 34 episodes.

Release Date for Stranger Things: Season 5

The potential release date for the finale season has been unveiled, and the finale is slated to air on Netflix in the Spring or Summer of 2025.

Cast for Stranger Things: Season 5

The cast for Season 5 is likely to include the names of Millie Bobby Brown, Jamie Campbell Bower, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, Noach Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and the newest addition of Linda Hamilton. 

First Episode Stranger Things: Season 5

The name of the first episode of Season 5 was unveiled by Netflix's TUDUM  as "The Crawl."

About Stranger Things

Stranger Things narrates the story of the small fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. The strange and mysterious events start when a small boy vanishes from the town and a girl with innate psychokinetic abilities emerges. 

The girl named Eleven is committed to restoring the peace of Hawkins as she fights a supernatural antagonist named Vecna along with her friends.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Timberlake contemplating musical response to Britney Spears' accusations

Justin Timberlake contemplating musical response to Britney Spears' accusations
Prince Harry’s gearing up to fight some ‘stormy seas ahead’

Prince Harry’s gearing up to fight some ‘stormy seas ahead’
Prince Harry is forcing emotions to ‘run’ high

Prince Harry is forcing emotions to ‘run’ high
Prince Harry has got the door shut squarely in his face

Prince Harry has got the door shut squarely in his face
Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck a new name amid rift rumors

Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck a new name amid rift rumors
Prince Harry is losing the last of Buckingham Palace’s sympathizers

Prince Harry is losing the last of Buckingham Palace’s sympathizers
Kim Kardashian hits back at ex-husband Kanye West for demanding 'prenups'

Kim Kardashian hits back at ex-husband Kanye West for demanding 'prenups'
Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret 'No one knows' About Her

Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret 'No one knows' About Her
Prince Harry is no longer the ‘cool one’ but a fish out of water video

Prince Harry is no longer the ‘cool one’ but a fish out of water
Tristan Thompson regrets involving Kylie Jenner in 'messy personal life'

Tristan Thompson regrets involving Kylie Jenner in 'messy personal life'
Prince Albert ‘uncomfortable’ with Princess Charlene amid divorce calls

Prince Albert ‘uncomfortable’ with Princess Charlene amid divorce calls
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry ‘swallowing his pride’ in apology

Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry ‘swallowing his pride’ in apology