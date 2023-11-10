Prince William ruffles royal feathers with 'controversial' remarks

The Prince of Wales is drawing backlash for his comments

Prince William ruffles feathers in UK with 'controversial' remarks

Prince William is receiving backlash for the remarks he made during his journey back home from Singapore.

Speaking to the media onboard the plane, the Prince of Wales talked about going further than other members of the British royal family on climate change.

His comments have drawn criticism from the same media outlets that often take sides with him in his rift with Prince Harry.

Multiple media outlets have published stories and articles discussing Prince William's remarks, with one saying "Prince William could have 'chosen his words better' when he vowed to 'go further.

The future king is also being attacked by the monarchists loyal to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Some royal observers think that Prince William's remarks would deteriorate his relationship with the King and the Queen.

They are also convinced that Kate Middleton will have to bear the brunt of her husband's comments when Queen Camilla's loyalists respond to his comments.