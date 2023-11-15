Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on ‘blending families’ with Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow weighs in on her attempts to ‘blend families’ with Brad Falchuk

She touched on how ‘hard’ everything has been during a candid heart to heart, and it comes after the couple tied the knot in 2018.

According to a report by OK magazine, the star started off by saying, “The blended family has been amazing and a journey.”

So much so that “now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life.”

For those unversed, Paltrow parents, daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, alongside her ex-husband Chris Martin. He also has a teenaged daughter with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

She recounted the entire thing by saying, “I had a moment this summer when we were at our house on Long Island, and Brad's kids were there and my kids were there. And we were in bed, because we go to bed ridiculously early.”

“And I just heard these guffaws of laughter from all the kids downstairs. I almost burst into tears.”

But when asked whether it was ‘easy’ Platrow admitted, “It’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it.”

“You just stick with it, the idea of creating something new, a community ... making it safe for everyone and then getting to a place where people feel comfortable in that new iteration of a family.”

before concluding she also added, “I'm proud that we've been able to do that.”